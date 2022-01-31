'Harsh' Gymnastics Coach Blames Firing On Gender Bias

By Rachel Scharf (January 31, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- A fired Towson University gymnastics coach has urged a Maryland federal judge not to toss her gender and pregnancy discrimination suit, saying the athletes' complaints that led to her ouster were rooted in sexist stereotypes. Victoria May said Friday the court should reject Towson's motion to dismiss her lawsuit. The former head women's gymnastics coach alleges the public Maryland university unlawfully terminated her in 2019 after team members took issue with her use of aggressive coaching methods not typically expected from female leaders. Towson argued in mid-January that May was rightly fired after two Black gymnastics team members accused her of racial...

