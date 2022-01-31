Castlight Health Investor Sues Over $370M Vera Sale

By McCord Pagan (January 31, 2022, 5:37 PM EST) -- Castlight Health Inc., its board of directors and financial adviser William Blair have been hit with a proposed class action in Delaware court over the health care data and navigation company's planned $370 million deal to be sold to Vera Whole Health Inc. Investor Chris Jones on Friday alleged the company, including its CEO Maeve O'Meara, withheld important information on the deal, that Castlight ignored a potentially better offer than the terms agreed to in early January, and William Blair & Co. LLC failed to disclose a conflict of interest in its role in the transaction. "In facilitating the proposed transaction and...

