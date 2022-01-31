Steep Hill Investor Sues To Probe Cannabis Company's Books

By Leslie Pappas (January 31, 2022, 3:41 PM EST) -- A Mexico-based shareholder of cannabis lab Steep Hill Inc. has sued in Delaware's Chancery Court to investigate strategic alternatives that the lab's board considered to the company's proposed merger with Canbud Distribution Corp. Barbara Leicht sued Steep Hill late Friday for access to documents under Section 220 of Delaware General Corporation Law, which allows a shareholder to probe a company's books and records if there is reasonable suspicion of corporate wrongdoing. The Berkeley, California-based company, which in 2008 was the first company in the United States to open a commercial cannabis lab, announced in August that it had signed a non-binding letter...

