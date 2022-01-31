Vewd To Resubmit Ch. 11 Plan After Judge Questions Fairness

By Rick Archer (January 31, 2022, 8:11 PM EST) -- Vewd Software said on Monday that it will submit a revised $118 million debt-swap Chapter 11 plan, after a New York bankruptcy judge questioned whether the plan's shareholder settlements were unfair to its other unsecured creditors. At a virtual confirmation hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles questioned whether the plan — which included settlements with the shareholders whose feud helped drive the company into Chapter 11 and full payment for trade vendors — was fair to the remaining unsecured creditors, while Vewd argued there were no remaining creditors. Norway-based Vewd, which develops and licenses streaming content software, filed for bankruptcy in December,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS