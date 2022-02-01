The Top In-House Hires Of January

By Michele Gorman (February 1, 2022, 12:11 PM EST) -- Legal department hires during the first month of 2022 included high-profile appointments at Nike, the Federal Aviation Administration and H&R Block. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from January. Ann Miller Nike promoted company veteran Ann Miller to take over from longtime general counsel Hilary Krane. Most recently, Miller was vice president, corporate secretary and chief ethics compliance officer. She started working at Nike in 2007 as assistant general counsel, corporate governance and securities, and four years later saw her title in that role boosted to senior counsel. In 2012, she took a two-year career detour to Converse, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS