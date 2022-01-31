Cardinal Health Pays $13M To Settle Doctor Kickback Claims

By Ivan Moreno (January 31, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- Cardinal Health will pay more than $13 million to settle allegations that it made upfront payments to doctors to persuade them to buy federally reimbursable drugs from the Ohio-based distributor instead of its competitors, Massachusetts prosecutors announced Monday. The settlement arises from two separate whistleblower actions alleging that Cardinal Health gave doctors "rebates" or "upfront discounts" to induce them to buy specialty drugs the government helps pay for through Medicaid and Medicare. "Cardinal Health recruited new customers by offering and paying cash bonuses in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and False Claims Act," Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a...

