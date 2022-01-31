Cancer-Focused Biotech Co. Plans $132M IPO In Cold Market

By Tom Zanki (January 31, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- Cancer-focused therapy developer Arcellx Inc. on Monday set a price range on an estimated $132 million initial public offering, guided by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC and underwriters counsel WilmerHale, setting up a rare IPO in a soft market for new issuances. Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Arcellx plans to offer 8.25 million shares priced between $15 and $17 each, raising $132 million at midpoint. The IPO is set to price this week, according to research firm Renaissance Capital. Arcellx is making cell therapies aimed at combating various types of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company plans to spend IPO proceeds on developing...

