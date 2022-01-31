5th Circ. Told FERC's $20M Penalty Against BP Can't Stand

By Michelle Casady (January 31, 2022, 7:08 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit was told in oral arguments Monday morning by counsel for BP PLC that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had no authority to impose more than $20 million in penalties and disgorgement against it for alleged manipulation of the Texas gas market because the trades at issue were intrastate, not interstate. In the long-running dispute, BP is challenging FERC's 2016 ruling that it violated the Natural Gas Act and the agency's anti-manipulation rule by manipulating the next-day, fixed-price gas market at the Houston Ship Channel in 2008. For four years, the dispute had been paused by the Fifth Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS