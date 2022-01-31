Paper Mill Can't Duck Noxious Emissions Suit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 31, 2022, 4:38 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Monday rejected Graphic Packaging International's attempt to dismiss a proposed class action that alleges discharges from one of the company's paper mills are damaging landowners' property. Graphic Packaging had argued that the plaintiffs' suit should be tossed because it was based on administrative actions being undertaken by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, and therefore those proceedings should take precedence over any lawsuit. But U.S. District Judge Janet Neff disagreed, saying the company "mischaracterizes" the claims in the suit. In 2020, a group of plaintiffs led by Brandi Crawford-Johnson sued Graphic Packaging asserting nuisance and...

