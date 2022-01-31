DC Circ. Asks If Reinsurers Tied By Contract In $22M Case

By Christopher Cole (January 31, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- A panel of D.C. Circuit judges seemed unconvinced Monday that a group of reinsurers had a binding contract that makes them ultimately responsible for covering a financial consulting firm's $22 million arbitration loss. Seven reinsurers, including Partner Reinsurance Europe PLC, Catlin Re Switzerland and Hannover Ruckversicherung SE, argue that a lower court was right to find they had no obligation to pay the multimillion-dollar award that Vantage Commodities Financial Services I LLC won from its insurer. That's because Vantage did not pay premiums to them, the reinsurers say. Vantage urged the appeals court in September to reverse the district court's dismissal...

