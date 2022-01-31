Mixmax Accused Of 'Bad Faith' Scheme In Records Suit

By Rose Krebs (January 31, 2022, 4:24 PM EST) -- A Mixmax Inc. board member wants the Delaware Chancery Court to shift legal fees to the company associated with a records suit he filed, asserting the company has shown a "bad faith response" to his demand for documents. In a filing made public on Friday, Michael Dearing argued MixMax should have to pay him attorney fees and expenses because the company and its counsel, "under a cloak of supposed privilege," tried to conceal a "scheme" to hide certain corporate issues, including officer compensation "defects." Mixmax has until the end of the day on Feb. 4 to file its opposition to the...

