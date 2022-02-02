Spencer Fane Adds 2 Attorneys To Energy Team In Austin

By Jack Rodgers (February 2, 2022, 2:47 PM EST) -- Spencer Fane LLP has added two attorneys with an extensive background in utility, energy and administrative law to its Austin, Texas, office, the firm announced Monday. William A. "Cody" Faulk III will join the firm as a partner and Rashmin Asher will join as an associate, the firm said. Their practices will focus on regulatory enforcement in reference to investor-owned utilities and administrative law surrounding public utility regulation, respectively, the firm said. Both attorneys join the firm's energy group. In an email to Law360 on Wednesday, Faulk said he and Asher were looking forward to continuing to serve their clients with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS