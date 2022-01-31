​​​​​​​ITC Defends Fertilizer Injury Finding At Trade Court

By Jennifer Doherty (January 31, 2022, 7:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission urged the U.S. Court of International Trade to uphold its finding that Russian and Moroccan fertilizer imports hurt the domestic industry, arguing that the data showed years of surging shipments and price depression. The ITC said in its Friday memorandum that Moroccan phosphate fertilizer producer OCP SA and fellow importers Eurochem North America Corp., PhosAgro PJSC, International Raw Materials Ltd. and Koch Fertilizer LLC had "mischaracterize[d]" the commission's analysis to exhort the trade court to reweigh the evidence. "The Commission's views belie OCP's claim that the Commission did not consider import shipments. Plaintiffs' other challenges ignore...

