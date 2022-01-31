Tillis Floats Idea To Consolidate USPTO, Copyright Office

By Andrew Karpan (January 31, 2022, 6:27 PM EST) -- The top Republican on the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Intellectual Property says there's too much "unnecessary bureaucracy" in the federal government's approach to patents, trademarks and copyright law and wants a study done on how to combine the agencies to create a "one stop shop." In a letter dated Jan. 26, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., asked the Administrative Conference of the United States to launch an investigation into "whether Congress should create a unified, stand-alone and independent Intellectual Property Office." The ACUS is an independent federal agency that makes process recommendations to the government. Tillis has yet to officially propose a...

