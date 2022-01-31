Facebook's Diem To Wind Down Due To Regulatory Pressure

By Elise Hansen (January 31, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- Meta's stablecoin project, Diem, sold off its remaining assets for roughly $182 million to cryptocurrency-focused bank Silvergate and will wind down, according to a pair of announcements Monday, marking an end to a project beset by regulatory pushback. Meta Platform Inc. — formerly known as Facebook — launched Diem under the name "Libra" less than three years ago. The project was touted as Meta's stablecoin and blockchain-based payment project, and would have allowed users to send payments using a digital token pegged to the U.S. dollar. Now, Diem Association has sold off its intellectual property and other assets to Silvergate Capital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS