Ex-NJ High Court Justice LaVecchia Joins McCarter & English

By Nick Muscavage (January 31, 2022, 1:58 PM EST) -- Recently retired New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Jaynee LaVecchia has joined Newark, New Jersey-based McCarter & English LLP to bolster its business litigation group and enhance its appellate and alternative dispute resolution practices. LaVecchia, who retired from the bench at the beginning of the year, will start at the firm on Feb. 7, McCarter & English announced Monday. She will be a partner in its business litigation group based in the firm's Newark headquarters. LaVecchia, who was tapped for the Supreme Court in 2000 by Gov. Christie Todd Whitman, said she is viewing the role at McCarter & English as the...

