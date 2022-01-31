Early Win Bids Fail In Brazos' Ch. 11 Fight With ERCOT

By Vince Sullivan (January 31, 2022, 8:29 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge denied motions for summary judgment Monday from bankrupt power provider Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc. and the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas in their $1.9 billion dispute over energy charges from a 2021 winter storm, saying there are still fact questions at issue. During a hearing in Houston, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones said neither Brazos nor ERCOT had met their burden to show they should get early wins in an eight-count adversary complaint brought by the debtor and arising from a substantial spike in electricity prices ERCOR charged at the peak of a crippling storm...

