Ropes & Gray Snags Kirkland Employment Team Leader

By Abby Wargo (February 4, 2022, 2:50 PM EST) -- Ropes & Gray lured over the former leader of Kirkland & Ellis' labor and employment team to help steer clients through the gamut of workplace law and compensation issues that come up in corporate deals. Richard Kidd, who spent five years at Kirkland & Ellis, started at Ropes & Gray's New York office in January, his new firm announced Jan. 31. Kidd advises publicly traded companies and private equity firms on all kinds of labor and employment issues and also leads workplace misconduct investigations, having conducted audits on #MeToo cases at national insurance and advertising companies, according to his company profile....

