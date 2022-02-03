Liberty Units Sue VC Firm In Fight For Aluminum Smelter

By Christopher Crosby (February 3, 2022, 6:19 PM GMT) -- A French company within Sanjeev Gupta's metal empire has sued an American venture capital fund for control of Europe's largest aluminum smelting plant, telling a London court that the U.S. fund is unfairly refusing to be repaid some $350 million in loans. Liberty Industries France Pte. Ltd. and Liberty France Aluminium Holdco Ltd. — part of the Liberty Steel group owned by the metals mogul — sued Lightship Capital II LLC on Oct. 1 in an attempt to force the American firm to return control of the aluminum smelter in the northern French coastal city of Dunkirk. Lawyers for the companies,...

