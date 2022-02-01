Texas Justices Seek To Determine Limits Of Whistleblower Act

By Katie Buehler (February 1, 2022, 6:22 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday debated what constitutes a report of new information protected under the state's whistleblower law, challenging the government's arguments against two formerly high-ranking Fort Worth police officers who allege they were demoted after suggesting the department open a perjury investigation into a third officer. Fort Worth petitioned the high court in October 2020 to reverse a Fifth Court of Appeals panel's decision that allowed former Assistant Police Chief Abdul Pridgen and former Deputy Police Chief Vance Keyes to pursue their lawsuit alleging they were met with open hostility and retaliation after they suggested a perjury investigation following a white police...

