Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Gets FDA's Full OK

By Morgan Conley (January 31, 2022, 6:43 PM EST) -- Moderna's coronavirus vaccine received full approval from federal public health officials on Monday, more than a year after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the shot emergency use authorization. The FDA said in a Monday announcement that it gave the vaccine, marketed by the company as Spikevax, full approval for anyone age 18 or older. In a statement Monday, acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said Spikevax earning full approval is a "significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic" as it is the second vaccine fully approved to prevent COVID-19. "The public can be assured that Spikevax meets the...

