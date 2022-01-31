EPA Floats Stabilizing Mercury Emissions Rule

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 31, 2022, 3:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday proposed reinstating an Obama-era legal finding — which had been struck down by the Trump administration — that underpinned mercury emissions standards for power plants. EPA Administrator Michael Regan, pictured in December, said in a statement on Monday that the agency "is committed to aggressively reducing pollution from the power sector." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) In yet another important regulatory flip-flop, the EPA said health benefits stemming from 2012 mercury and air toxics standards rule outweighed compliance costs. The finding restores the Obama administration's conclusion that it was "appropriate and necessary" to regulate mercury...

