Suit Says 'Sticky' Beretta Gunstocks Are Defective

By Dave Simpson (January 31, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- Despite advertising its shotguns as "works of art" with "timeless appeal," the rubber on Beretta USA Corp.'s gunstocks begins to degrade after just a few years of use, inspiring the nickname "sticky stocks," a shotgun owner said Monday in a putative class action in Alabama federal court. Shotgun owner Glenn Kornegay is seeking to represent a nationwide class of thousands of Beretta owners who — anytime in the last 23 years — bought any of the Maryland-based gunmaker's firearms with a synthetic stock and fore-end that features a rubber molded insert. In addition to unspecified damages, the suit asks the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS