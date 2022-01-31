Calif. Judge Says He's 'Inclined' To Hand Alice Win To GoPro

By Hailey Konnath (January 31, 2022, 9:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday said he was "tentatively inclined" to side with GoPro Inc. in its battle with Contour IP Holding LLC over digital camera technology, agreeing with GoPro that the underlying claims in the dispute are likely unpatentable under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test. U.S. District Judge William Orrick III said he was leaning toward granting GoPro's motion for summary judgment, but that the patentability matter should be discussed at an upcoming hearing set for Wednesday. "If, after the hearing and a further review of the papers, I determine that GoPro's motion will be denied, I will...

