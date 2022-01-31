Jones Day, Judge Spar Over Private Docs In Family Leave Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (January 31, 2022, 9:59 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge repeatedly pushed back Monday against Jones Day's assertion that he's getting too involved in discovery disputes with two married former associates suing the firm over its family leave policy and suggested that it would not be prejudicial to privately review sensitive information about partnership, partner compensation and other financial records. The discovery dispute comes in a discrimination suit, filed in 2019, alleging that Jones Day's parental leave policy assigns gender roles by offering birth mothers eight more weeks of leave than birth fathers. (Monika Skolimowska/Picture Alliance via Getty Images) Despite that assertion, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ultimately agreed...

