Dominion Calls MyPillow, Lindell 'Bullies' In Election Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (February 1, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- Dominion Voting Systems is gunning to escape counterclaims MyPillow Inc. and its CEO Mike Lindell filed in response to the voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation suit, telling a D.C. federal judge the defendants are akin to "bullies" who attack "their victim in the schoolyard" and ignore their injuries. Dominion and its public relations firm Hamilton Place Strategies, a third party in the case, in their dismissal motion on Monday denounced claims that the defamation suit is "lawfare" and violates protected free speech. They said Dominion is merely seeking to hold MyPillow and Lindell, an outspoken ally of former President Donald...

