Former SFO Boss David Green Joins Cohen & Gresser

By Richard Crump (February 1, 2022, 12:24 PM GMT) -- Cohen & Gresser LLP has added former Serious Fraud Office director David Green QC as a partner to its London office, expanding the international law firm's white collar defense and regulation practice. Green led the crime agency from 2012 to 2018, during which time he secured the U.K.'s first deferred prosecution agreements and first convictions under the Bribery Act. His appointment will boost Cohen & Gresser's capabilities in representing clients in complex government and internal investigations, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday, the day Green began his new position. The move sees Green reunited with John Gibson, a former SFO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS