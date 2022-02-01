Campaigners Try To Revive COVID Bias Suit After Legal Gaffe

By Richard Crump (February 1, 2022, 4:53 PM GMT) -- Campaigners for good governance urged a London appeals court on Tuesday to reinstate their case challenging the legality of £130 million ($175 million) of contracts awarded by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic after it was tossed on a technicality. The Good Law Project told the Court of Appeal that the High Court judge who set aside its judicial review claim for being invalidly served was wrong to refuse the application for an order correcting the body's mistake. The judge was also wrong to deny the project an extension of time to serve the claim, Good Law claims. Jason Coppel QC,...

