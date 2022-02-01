Latham, Advestra Rep SIG On Deal For €1.36B Packaging Peer

By Benjamin Horney (February 1, 2022, 10:11 AM EST) -- Swiss packaging company SIG Combibloc, advised by Latham and Advestra, has agreed to buy Illinois-based plastic packaging manufacturer Scholle IPN at a roughly €1.36 billion ($1.53 billion) enterprise value, the companies said Tuesday. The agreement creates a global packaging giant with almost 8,000 combined employees across 69 sales and manufacturing sites worldwide and a presence on six continents, according to a statement. The transaction values the target's equity at €1.05 billion. In Scholle IPN, SIG snags a business that was founded in 1945 and is the inventor of bag-in-box packaging, which enables liquids to be transported and dispensed without contamination or...

