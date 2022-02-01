Subscription Management Biz Chargebee Hits $3.5B Valuation

By Charlie Innis (February 1, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- Software startup Chargebee, which manages revenue operations for subscription-based businesses, catapulted to a $3.5 billion valuation in a $250 million funding round led by Tiger Global Management LLC and Sequoia Capital, the company said Tuesday. Returning investors Insight Partners, Sapphire and Steadview Capital also joined the California-headquartered tech startup's latest financing, bringing the company's total funding to $470 million, according to the announcement. Chargebee said the fresh capital will help the company further develop its product and expand globally as it aims to provide infrastructural support to future businesses that rely on a subscription-based model. "As subscription offerings continue to rapidly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS