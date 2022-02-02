Ex-CIA Case Officer Rejoins Hughes Hubbard In NY, DC

By Jack Rodgers (February 2, 2022, 10:46 AM EST) -- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP has added a former U.S. Department of Homeland Security counsel and Central Intelligence Agency officer as a partner in its New York and Washington, D.C., offices, the firm said Tuesday. Kevin Carroll joins Hughes Hubbard from Wiggin and Dana LLP, where he worked for a little over three years, according to his LinkedIn profile. His practice will largely focus on working with senior corporate executives and government officials, assisting with those individuals on internal investigations, litigating national security claims and other white collar law issues, the firm said. Carroll began his legal career with Hughes Hubbard...

