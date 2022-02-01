Zurich Tells NJ Court To Toss Versace Owner's COVID Appeal

By Ben Zigterman (February 1, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. told a New Jersey appellate court that a trial judge correctly dismissed a COVID-19 coverage suit from the owner of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, arguing that the fashion brands failed to show how the virus structurally altered their properties. Zurich, which was joined Monday by four other insurers, also argued that Capri Holding Ltd. hasn't shown that its property became uninhabitable or unusable. "Dozens of New Jersey courts and countless courts nationwide have rejected Capri's theory of coverage," Zurich wrote. "In fact, every appellate court to consider the question has likewise agreed that the coronavirus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS