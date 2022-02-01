Porsche To Appeal CIT Duty Ruling On Race Car Parts

By Grace Dixon (February 1, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- Porsche plans to appeal duties backed by the Court of International Trade on spare parts the automaker brought back and forth over the Canadian border for races, which it argued should have been subject to a duty-free classification for professional tools. Porsche Motorsports North America told the CIT Monday it plans to bring a challenge to the $122,605 bill that U.S. Customs and Border Protection assessed on auto replacement and repair tools, parts, and accessories to the Federal Circuit. Referencing French opera Carmen, CIT Judge Stephen A. Vaden refused in December to extend duty-free treatment reserved for "professional books, implements, instruments and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS