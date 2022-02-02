JBS, Beef Buyers Ink 'Icebreaker' $52M Price-Fixing Deal

By Lauren Berg (February 1, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- JBS USA Food Co. and a proposed class of direct buyers told a Minnesota federal judge Tuesday they have reached a $52.5 million deal — the first in massive antitrust litigation — resolving claims that the meat processing giant participated in an anti-competitive scheme to constrain beef supplies and drive up prices. The direct purchasers said the proposed settlement provides both monetary relief to the class and JBS' "extensive cooperation" in the buyers' prosecution of the ongoing litigation against nonsettling defendants, according to the memorandum in support of the motion for preliminary approval. "This is the first settlement for the DPP...

