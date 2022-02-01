Biden Takes Heat For Lack Of LGBTQ Judicial Appointments

By Amanda Ottaway (February 1, 2022, 11:35 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden has underperformed when it comes to nominating LGBTQ candidates for judgeships and needs to do more to make the federal bench look more like the U.S. population, according to a report issued Tuesday. Since the U.S. Constitution was ratified, only 20 openly gay or lesbian judges have been nominated to the federal bench, according to Lambda Legal. (iStock.com/YGolub) The report, released by civil rights group Lambda Legal, noted that while Biden has so far put a much more diverse slate of judges on U.S. district and circuit courts than his predecessor, President Donald Trump, only five of Biden's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS