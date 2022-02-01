High Court Candidate Backs Unions In 1st DC Circ. Opinion

By Braden Campbell (February 1, 2022, 11:25 AM EST) -- The federal-sector labor relations arbiter's 2020 decision narrowing government employers' duty to negotiate changes with unions was arbitrary, a D.C. Circuit panel said Tuesday in the first opinion authored by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, considered a front-runner for a U.S. Supreme Court seat. In her first opinion authored for the D.C. Circuit, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, considered among the front-runners for the Supreme Court opening, sided with three federal unions in their action against the Federal Labor Relations Authority. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP) The unanimous panel sided with three federal unions in their challenge to the Federal Labor Relations Authority's policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS