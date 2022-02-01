Motorola Can't Shut Down CMA Probe Over UK Network Deal

By Christopher Crosby (February 1, 2022, 8:23 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust tribunal refused on Tuesday to review the Competition and Markets Authority's investigation into Motorola, but warned the regulator not to rush its probe into the telecom company's operation of a mobile network for emergency services. The Competition Appeal Tribunal will not open a formal judicial review into the regulator's look at concerns that the telecommunications giant is profiting from a delay to the planned rollout of a replacement network, Judge Marcus Smith said. The watchdog announced it was opening a market investigation into Motorola's Airwave network after an initial review raised suspicions that the company could be "cashing in" on the...

