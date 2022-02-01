Genova Burns Names New Managing Partner

By Nick Muscavage (February 1, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- Genova Burns LLC on Tuesday announced that the firm's co-founding partner James M. Burns is taking over as its managing partner as Angelo J. Genova is stepping down from the role. The structural change-up brought with it several other management promotions, including the elevations of partners Dina Mastellone and Jennifer Mazawey to the firm's management committee. Partners Rebecca Moll Freed and Rajiv Parikh, who were already on the management committee, were promoted to leadership roles on the committee. Burns will now be focusing on the day-to-day operations of the 65-attorney firm while Genova, the other co-founding partner, will continue in his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS