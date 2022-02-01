Southern Copper's $24.5M Settlement Approved

By Leslie Pappas (February 1, 2022, 7:22 PM EST) -- A $24.5 million cash settlement resolving a stockholder's derivative suit that alleged Southern Copper Corp. has been exploited by its controlling investors got the green light from a Delaware Chancery Court judge Tuesday, ending more than two years of litigation. Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will approved the settlement at a virtual hearing Tuesday along with a $5,000 incentive award for the lead plaintiff, stockholder Carla Lacey. She also awarded $4.18 million in fees plus expenses for Lacey's attorneys at Andrews & Springer LLC and Friedman Oster & Tejtel PLLC. The fee award was less than the $7.5 million...

