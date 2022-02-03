Bressler Amery Adds Winstead Shareholder In Texas

By Jack Rodgers (February 3, 2022, 3:09 PM EST) -- Bressler Amery & Ross PC has added a regulatory and financial litigation attorney as a principal in Texas, the firm recently announced. Ronak V. Patel joins the firm after most recently working as a Winstead PC shareholder for a little over four years, according to his LinkedIn profile. The firm noted that there, Patel worked as co-chair of Winstead's securities litigation and enforcement practice. From 2012 to 2016, Patel served as deputy securities commissioner of the Texas Securities Board, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also served in leadership roles with the North American Securities Administrators Association. In an email to...

