Tesla Ending 'Rolling Stop' Feature In 54,000 Self-Driving Cars

By Jonathan Capriel (February 1, 2022, 6:31 PM EST) -- Tesla Inc. is recalling nearly 54,000 of its SUVs and cars because its "full self-driving" software intentionally drives through stop signs with its "rolling stop" functionality, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday. The recall amounts to an "over-the-air" software update that will delete the feature sometime this month, according to the federal regulators' report. A vehicle with the feature would go through a four-way stop without halting if the intersecting roads had speed limits below 30 mph. The car would also have to be moving below 5.6 mph and not detect other cars, cyclists or pedestrians. Tesla and NHTSA...

