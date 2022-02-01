Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

By Matthew Perlman (February 1, 2022, 6:51 PM EST) -- U.S. enforcers challenged a multibillion-dollar defense industry deal while European officials moved to block a major shipbuilding tie-up, and Facebook parent company Meta Platforms continued to fight a number of lawsuits that seek to challenge its past acquisitions, even as it gained approval for a new deal. Here Law360 looks at the major merger review moments from January. Settlements California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Jan. 10 that his office will not oppose a settlement ending a decadelong affiliation between Providence St. Joseph Health and Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, after Hoag committed to expanding reproductive health services in Orange County,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS