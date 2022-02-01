Calif. Single-Payer Health Care Tax Package Dead For Now

By Maria Koklanaris (February 1, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- A bill to provide single-payer health care in California was pulled from the floor by its author, meaning a sweeping tax package that would have paid for it is also dead for now. A plan for a single-payer health care system, and the proposed constitutional amendment that would pay for it, are dead in California, at least for now. (iStock) California Assemblymember Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, said Monday that the single-payer bill, A.B. 1400, did not have enough votes to pass, so he removed it from the floor. He said he would bring it up again but did not specify when....

