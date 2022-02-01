USPTO Calls New Patent Search Tool 'Step Forward'

By Adam Lidgett (February 1, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has updated its online search program to allow people to research patents more easily based on tools the office's own examiners have used. The USPTO announced the new online tool Tuesday, saying it was a better and more "robust" way to look up not only patents but also patent applications. Drew Hirshfeld, the commissioner of patents who is performing the duties of the USPTO director, noted in an announcement that prior search mechanisms weren't as convenient for users compared to the tools used by patent examiners. He said it was "incredibly gratifying to know that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS