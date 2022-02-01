Montana Coal Mine Fined $1M For Safety, Dumping Violations

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 1, 2022, 5:32 PM EST) -- A Montana-based coal mine company has been fined $1 million after a federal court found it had violated employee safety and environmental laws at its underground coal mine near the city of Roundup. In a criminal judgment issued Monday in Montana federal court, U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan ordered that Signal Peak Energy LLC pay a $1 million fine and abide by a three-year probation period after pleading guilty to four counts of willful violation of a mandatory health and safety standard earlier this month. The government further alleged that senior managers directed mine employees to improperly dispose of mine...

