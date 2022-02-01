High Court Urged To Take Up Medical Pot Reimbursements

By Sam Reisman (February 1, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- A medical cannabis patient on Tuesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether federal drug policy preempts state laws requiring medical marijuana reimbursements, saying her case was an "ideal vehicle" to resolve an issue that has divided the state courts. Petitioner Susan K. Musta told the high court that a unit of the Hartford Financial Services Group, which requested that the court deny certiorari, had used specious reasoning when it argued that the case was unripe for review since cannabis laws were in a state of rapid change. "Respondents identify no pending legislative proposals or rulemakings that could affect the...

