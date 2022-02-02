USPTO Defends Arthrex Review System To Fed. Circ.

By Ryan Davis (February 2, 2022, 8:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office told the Federal Circuit on Wednesday that its interim director can review Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions under a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and urged the appeals court to dismiss claims that the review process has other legal flaws. The agency responded to briefs filed in two cases by patent owners who argue that the high court's June decision in U.S. v. Arthrex giving the USPTO director the power to review PTAB decisions does not apply to Drew Hirshfeld, who is running the office while the nominee for the director position awaits confirmation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS