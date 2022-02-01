UPMC Says Hospital Does Not Owe More To Pension Fund

By Beverly Banks (February 1, 2022, 9:15 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania hospital sued a health care employees union and its pension fund Tuesday over claims that the hospital owes over $288,000 in contributions for hours that nurses worked before the end of their probation periods, saying the hospital was unaware that it violated the fund's policies. UPMC McKeesport accuses SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania and its pension fund of fraud, saying the parties failed to tell the hospital that it was following a collective bargaining agreement with the union that did not meet the fund's requirements for contributions during an employee's probationary period. The fund "has now threatened McKeesport Hospital with filing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS