General Dynamics Loses Protest Of $940M DHS Data Contract

By Christopher Cole (February 2, 2022, 4:38 PM EST) -- General Dynamics' information technology arm has failed to overturn a rival's $940 million contract to provide data services to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Government Accountability Office said in a recent decision on the bid protest that General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., or GDIT, fell short on two grounds in challenging the contract award to Perspecta Engineering Inc. of Chantilly, Virginia. The GAO found both that the agency's evaluation of factors other than price when choosing Perspecta was "reasonable and consistent with the terms of the solicitation," and that DHS identified each "significant weakness or deficiency" in the GDIT...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS