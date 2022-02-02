Ex-Vermont SG Ben Battles Joins Pollock Cohen

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 2, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- Vermont's former solicitor general is joining Pollock Cohen LLP as a senior counsel on the firm's appeals and public impact litigation team. Ben Battles joined the firm Monday and recently served as The Green Mountain State's solicitor general, supervising all appellate litigation for the state's attorney general office. Battles will be based in the firm's New York City and Burlington, Vermont offices. "Pollock Cohen offered a nice mix because I was excited about the work they're doing to try to have a positive social impact in protecting whistleblowers and public health and the environment," Battles said. "I also felt it was...

